Triple H Unveils WWE Speed Women’s Tournament Set to Debut on September 4th

There's a major update for WWE fans following the Speed series. Chief Content Officer Triple H recently announced that the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will make its debut on September 4th. This exciting event will air exclusively on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT.
In his announcement, Triple H expressed his enthusiasm:
“Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X.”
As a reminder, the inaugural WWE Speed tournament saw Ricochet crowned as the first Speed Champion. He eventually lost the title to Andrade, who is set to defend it against the winner of this upcoming tournament.
