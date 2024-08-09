Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 9, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (AUGUST 9, 2024): TULSA, OK.

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. kicks things off as always, and then we shoot into an elaborate highlight video package from this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline Kick Off This Week's Show

"The American Nightmare" logo flashes across the screen as we shoot inside the arena in Tulsa, OK., and before a word is said on commentary, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits. Out comes the WWE Universal Champion to start the show, just like his theme says, as fans sing along.

After the music dies down, it's apparent virtually immediately that Tulsa is going to be an explosively loud crowd tonight. Cody begins, as always, "So...Tulsa...what do you wanna talk about?" He says he doesn't want to reflect despite how great WWE SummerSlam was, he wants to look ahead.

He talks about the WWE Universal Championship being the North Star of WWE, and how he's been thinking about who he would like to defend his title against at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event. "This guy ..." he says, but is then cut off by the theme song for Solo Sikoa.

Solo tells Cody he doesn't care what he wants to talk about, or what these people in Tulsa wanna hear. What he wants to talk about is SummerSlam. A crowd chant results in some heavy edits, in typical FOX fashion. Solo, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on his side.

Cody says we can talk about SummerSlam, where Solo couldn't get the job done himself and got Jacob Fatu hurt as a result. He talks about Solo cosplaying as "The Tribal Chief." He calls Solo delusional if he thinks he has any claim to a rematch. "So Solo, what do you wanna talk about?!"

Cody Rhodes Offers Kevin Owens A Shot At Universal Title At WWE Bash In Berlin

Kevin Owens runs down with a steel chair and one for Cody as The Bloodline try and rush the ring. Solo gets back on the mic and tells Cody he'll see him later, after he finds Roman Reigns. Cody tells him he'll be waiting on him.

Cody stops Owens before he leaves and says he doesn't want this to be awkward, but he wants to talk to him about something. Owens turns around and heads back into the ring as fans chant "K.O.! K.O.!"

Cody says before he was cut off, he was talking about who he wanted to defend his WWE Universal Championship against at WWE Bash In Berlin. He tells Owens he wants it to be against him. Owens says he appreciates that but he doesn't deserve a title shot.

He really doesn't. He says title shots need to be earned. His win/loss record in recent time doesn't call for one. He appreciates it, but he's not the guy. Fans chant "You deserve it!" which Cody points out.

Cody says he had a feeling he'd say no, but he hasn't forgot the sacrifices Owens has made for him. Cody tells Kevin he can say he doesn't deserve it all he wants, but he's going to go have a conversation with Nick Aldis now and has a feeling he'll see things the same way he does.

WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Qualifier

A-Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits

The theme for A-Town Down Under hits and out comes Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for our opening match of this week's show, which will be a qualifying match for the number one contender spot for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Street Profits and B-Fab backstage. Byron Saxton interviews them about The Bloodline winning the tag-team titles. They talk about how it's been three long years and how A-Town Down Under is in the way to getting the titles back. They head out to the ring and then the bell sounds to get one of two title contender tourney bouts started.

Dawkins and Theory kick things off for their respective teams. Theory jumps into the early offensive lead and tags in Waller. The two hit some double-team spots, but then as Waller tags Theory back in, Dawkins starts to take over control of the offense. This continues until he misses a spear in the corner and blasts his shoulder into the steel ring post.

He ends up on the floor, where Theory and Waller head over to handle him, when Walller stops Theory and they turn their attention to B-Fab. As they start to taunt her, out of nowhere, we see Montez Ford fly into the picture with a big splash over the ropes and to the floor, taking out both A-Town Down Under members as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Ford get the hot tag and show off his athleticism as The Profits head to victory via pinfall. With the win, they advance to the title eliminator bout for the tag-team titles against the winner of Pretty Deadly vs. #DIY.

Winners: The Street Profits

WWE Bash In Berlin Universal Championship Match Set

Backstage, we see SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Owens is pleading his case once more about why he doesn't deserve a title shot at Bash in Berlin, but when he hears Aldis say he's got plans to talk to Roman Reigns later and will offer him the shot, suddenly Owens is willing to accept. The match is made for August 30 at Bash In Berlin.

Tiffany Stratton Preparing For "Queen" Nia Jax's Championship Celebration

When we return, we see Tiffany Stratton backstage franticly trying to set up the championship celebration party for "Queen" Nia Jax. Pretty Deadly walk up and pitch "Pretty Deadly: The Musical" once again. Stratton walks off and gets into another back-and-forth with Chelsea Green in "mean girls" style, while Piper Niven stands in the background looking tough.

Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

We see a video package on the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn is shown, and when it wraps up, Jade Cargill makes her way out and heads to the ring for singles action in our next match of the evening.

As she settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the theme for Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn hits and out comes the reigning tag champs, with Fyre scheduled as Cargill's opponent.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which lasts all of two minutes, with Cargill dominating from bell to bell. After the match, Blair Davenport joins Fyre and Dawn in beating down Cargill and Bianca Belair, until Naomi's theme hits and she runs out to make the save.

Winner: Jade Cargill

WWE United States Championship Eliminator

Santos Escobar vs. Andrade

The official graphic for LA Knight's Live United States Championship Celebration flashes across the screen. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett promote it coming up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into another quick commercial time out.

When we return, the new U.S. Champion is introduced and he makes his way out to the ring with his newly won title wrapped around his waist. He gets up on the ropes to pose, but slips and falls down. Whoops. He gets on the mic and begins, as always, "Lemme talk to ya!"

Santos Escobar's theme hits to cut him off after he rants through all of his catchphrases and typical Rock/Stone Cold-wannabe mannerisms. The Legado Del Fantasma leader pretends to congratulate LA Knight on capturing the U.S. title at SummerSlam, but then tells him he sucks.

Escobar rants about Knight being a flash in the pan and then finishes by saying, "With everybody sayin Es-co-bar..SI!" Knight rambles back and tells him he won't take this belt off of him, because "I won't let'cha!" Okay, Rattlesnake.

Andrade's theme hits and out he comes for this WWE United States Championship Eliminator bout. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a repackaged Giovanni Vinci featured in a coming soon vignette.

Back inside the arena, we see Andrade and Escobar still going at it after their U.S. title eliminator match got started during the break. As the Legado Del Fantasma crew tries to play a role at ringside, we see Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews run out to brawl with them and chase them off.

As the action continues inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes match continues. We return and see Andrade hit a beautiful moonsault from the ring apron to Escobar on the floor.

Back in the ring, he hits a top-rope cross body splash for a close two-count. He hits three amigos for another nearfall attempt. Carmelo Hayes comes down to get involved, but eats a kick from Andrade on the apron for his troubles. Elektra Lopez gets on the apron, and Hayes gets involved again. Escobar gets the win with a handful of tights.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To WWE United States Championship: Santos Escobar

WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Qualifier

#DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

The #DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano do a walk-and-talk promo backstage in their ring gear as they head out to the ring for our second of two WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender match of the evening.

As they settle in the ring, Graves and Barrett are shown on-camera. They talk about the passing of legendary pro wrestling heel Kevin Sullivan. A touching video package honoring his life and career airs. We head to a pre-match break after it wraps up.

When we return, we see Austin Theory pull a switch-a-roo on Grayson Waller, volunteering him for a match against Kevin Owens to Nick Aldis, who makes it official for next week. Back inside the arena, the theme for Pretty Deadly hits and out comes Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

After some initial back-and-forth action, we see DIY in the offensive lead with Kit and Elton down and out on the floor. DIY are sitting on the ring apron clapping as we head into a mid-match break. When we return, Gargano fires up and we see a Shatter Machine from DIY lead to the victory for Gargano and Ciampa.

Winners: #DIY

Roman Reigns Returns

It's main event segment time!

Backstage, we see Solo Sikoa telling Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, "don't worry, he'll be out there." He leads the new Bloodline to the ring for our final segment of the evening. As the trio settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, Sikoa is in the ring and he begins on the mic, "Tulsa....acknowledge me!" A new upgraded version of Roman Reigns' theme, much like LA Knight's theme got a face-lift, plays and out comes "The Original Tribal Chief." Sikoa sends his goons Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa after him, but he easily takes them out.

Fans chant "O.T.C.! O.T.C.!" as he locks eyes with Sikoa in the ring. He slowly makes his way to the ring apron and steps inside the ring ropes as the cheers from the Tulsa crowd grow louder. "Roman! Roman!" chants spread throughout the building and then the two meet in the middle and wildly trade shots.

Reigns decks Sikoa with a running Superman punch for an enormous crowd pop. He backs in the corner and sets Sikoa up for the spear, but his Bloodline brothers pull him under the bottom rope to save him. Reigns sees the feather boa for "The Tribal Chief" that Solo now wears still in the ring.

He goes to pick it up but the Bloodline guys attack from behind. Sikoa stays at ringside on the floor with the boa back in his hands giving instructions to Tonga and Loa as they beat Reigns down. Reigns recovers and takes them out with spears. He looks around for the boa and realizes it's gone. Fans chant "O.T.C. O.T.C.!" again.

The O.T.C. exits the ring, lets out an Uce war cry and runs around the ring to spear Tama Tonga through the barricade. He tears apart the commentary desk and grabs a steel chair. Another stare down from the ring to the stage between Reigns and Sikoa wraps things up. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!