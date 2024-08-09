WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LA Knight Secures Long-Term WWE Future with Major Contract Upgrade

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

WWE Superstar LA Knight has committed his future to the company by signing a new, lucrative contract extension.

According to Fightful Select, the United States Champion's previous deal was set to expire in 2025, but he has now inked a significantly longer agreement with a substantial pay increase.

Knight's rapid ascent to stardom has been undeniable. Over the past year, he has captivated audiences with his charismatic persona and in-ring abilities, earning him the moniker "The Megastar." His recent victory over Logan Paul at SummerSlam to claim the United States Championship was a well-deserved reward for his hard work and dedication.

Originally joining WWE in 2020, Knight has steadily climbed the ranks, transitioning from NXT to the main roster where he has truly connected with fans.

With this new contract, Knight is poised to become an even more prominent figure in WWE.

