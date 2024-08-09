LA Knight Secures Long-Term WWE Future with Major Contract Upgrade

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar LA Knight has committed his future to the company by signing a new, lucrative contract extension.

According to Fightful Select, the United States Champion's previous deal was set to expire in 2025, but he has now inked a significantly longer agreement with a substantial pay increase.

Knight's rapid ascent to stardom has been undeniable. Over the past year, he has captivated audiences with his charismatic persona and in-ring abilities, earning him the moniker "The Megastar." His recent victory over Logan Paul at SummerSlam to claim the United States Championship was a well-deserved reward for his hard work and dedication.

Originally joining WWE in 2020, Knight has steadily climbed the ranks, transitioning from NXT to the main roster where he has truly connected with fans.

With this new contract, Knight is poised to become an even more prominent figure in WWE.