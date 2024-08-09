Rey Fenix Withdraws from Upcoming Event Amidst Speculation of The Lucha Brothers' WWE Move

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that sources within AEW anticipate The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) may leave the company once their contracts expire. Speculation is growing that the duo could be WWE-bound.

In what could be a sign of Rey Fenix's potential move to WWE, New Era Wrestling announced on Thursday night that Fenix has withdrawn from their September 2nd event in El Paso, Texas.

TO OUR FANS:

REY FENIX WILL BE UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR LUCHA LIBRE EVENT ON SEPTEMBER 27TH DUE TO PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE, AS IT IS BEYOND OUR CONTROL. HOWEVER, WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO DELIVERING THE FINEST LUCHA LIBRE EXPERIENCE IN EL PASO. WE ASSURE YOU OF THIS PROMISE. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES REGARDING THE EVENT LINEUP.

BEST REGARDS, THE NEW ERA WRESTLING FAMILY

Adding fuel to the WWE rumors, Fenix recently filed to trademark the names King Fuego, Rey Fuego, and Fuego. Meanwhile, Penta has also secured trademarks for Zero Miedo, Cero Miedo, and Animo.