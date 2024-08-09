WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rey Fenix Withdraws from Upcoming Event Amidst Speculation of The Lucha Brothers' WWE Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

Rey Fenix Withdraws from Upcoming Event Amidst Speculation of The Lucha Brothers' WWE Move

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that sources within AEW anticipate The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) may leave the company once their contracts expire. Speculation is growing that the duo could be WWE-bound.

In what could be a sign of Rey Fenix's potential move to WWE, New Era Wrestling announced on Thursday night that Fenix has withdrawn from their September 2nd event in El Paso, Texas.

TO OUR FANS:

REY FENIX WILL BE UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR LUCHA LIBRE EVENT ON SEPTEMBER 27TH DUE TO PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE, AS IT IS BEYOND OUR CONTROL. HOWEVER, WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO DELIVERING THE FINEST LUCHA LIBRE EXPERIENCE IN EL PASO. WE ASSURE YOU OF THIS PROMISE. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES REGARDING THE EVENT LINEUP.

BEST REGARDS, THE NEW ERA WRESTLING FAMILY

Adding fuel to the WWE rumors, Fenix recently filed to trademark the names King Fuego, Rey Fuego, and Fuego. Meanwhile, Penta has also secured trademarks for Zero Miedo, Cero Miedo, and Animo.

Inside Jacob Henry's New WWE Contract

More details have emerged about WWE's latest signing, Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. As reported by the Wrestling Ob [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2024 05:49PM


Tags: #aew #wwe #rey fenix #the lucha brothers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88876/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π