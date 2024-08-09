WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Inside Jacob Henry's New WWE Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

More details have emerged about WWE's latest signing, Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jacob has joined WWE through the company's NIL (Next-In-Line) program. This deal allows him to receive compensation from WWE while pursuing his studies at the University of Oklahoma. Jacob is set to compete for the university's prestigious wrestling team, which is considered one of the best in the nation. Additionally, the report notes that he plans to try out for the Oklahoma football team this coming spring.

In case you missed it, Jacob officially announced his WWE deal during the Rumble Remix event.

