Another Top AEW Star Reportedly Eyeing WWE Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricky Starks is expected to sign with WWE once his AEW contract expires, which is rumored to be later this year. Starks, known as "The Absolute One," has been with AEW since 2020 and boasts accolades such as being a former AEW Tag Team Champion, FTW Champion, and Owen Hart Memorial Tournament winner. However, his absence from AEW programming in recent months has sparked speculation about his future.

Should he make the jump, Starks would join a growing list of former AEW talents, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and potentially the Lucha Bros, who have made the move to WWE. On the flip side, AEW might be looking to add new talent, with Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and MVP potentially entering free agency soon.

Tags: #aew #wwe #ricky starks

