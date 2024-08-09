TNA Wrestling Officially Announces Details for the 2024 Bound For Glory PPV Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling announced the following:

"Breaking news! As revealed on iMPACT, TNA’s showcase pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is coming to the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. ET on Etix.com. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a special pre-sale on Thursday, August 22. Stay tuned for more information."

Tickets for both Detroit shows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at https://t.co/X1cg1CDznL. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024