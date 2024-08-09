WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Officially Announces Details for the 2024 Bound For Glory PPV Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

TNA Wrestling announced the following:

"Breaking news! As revealed on iMPACT, TNA’s showcase pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is coming to the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. ET on Etix.com. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a special pre-sale on Thursday, August 22. Stay tuned for more information."

