Mustafa Ali Parts Ways with TNA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

Mustafa Ali Parts Ways with TNA

Former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali has officially concluded his tenure with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. The news was confirmed by Fightful Select today.

Ali’s departure follows a farewell message he posted to the X-Division last week, hinting at his exit after a loss to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. The high-flyer joined TNA earlier this year as part of his post-WWE independent circuit run, capturing the X-Division title in his debut match at No Surrender.

During his time with TNA, Ali defended the X-Division championship on multiple occasions, both in TNA and on the independent scene. His reign came to an end at Slammiversary when he lost the title to “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Despite leaving TNA, Ali remains a sought-after talent on the independent circuit with bookings scheduled through November.

