Latest Update: Bobby Lashley's WWE Contract Expiration and Potential Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

Latest Update: Bobby Lashley's WWE Contract Expiration and Potential Departure

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is on the brink of free agency. With his contract set to expire imminently, the powerhouse is reportedly considering options outside of professional wrestling.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Lashley has generated significant interest from both the combat sports world and wrestling promotions in Japan. While AEW has expressed interest in securing the services of the "Almighty One," no formal offer has been made at this time.

Despite the lack of concrete plans, there is a strong belief within the industry that Lashley will make an appearance in AEW at some point in the future.

Adding to the speculation, Lashley's former manager, MVP, is already a free agent. WWE internal sources reported during SummerSlam weekend that there were no creative plans in place for Lashley, fueling rumors of his departure.

The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Lashley's career.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2024 06:04PM


Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley

