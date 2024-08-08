Adam Pearce's Thoughts on a Potential WWE Return Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce discussed the possibility of coming out of retirement for a match against Smackdown GM Nick Aldis:

“Yeah, there’s something there. There’s a lot of air and opportunity between Mr. Aldis and I but here’s the thing, you have to want that and I don’t think he wants that. No, that’d be fun. I think neither one of us, neither Nick nor I, are ever going to angle for a position in the spotlight like that. I think we’re both content, very happy, and very honored to have the positions we have currently in WWE. There’s only one general manager for the show, so it’s highly important. It has been the pinnacle of my professional career, performing career. And I hope that continues into the future. But as I’ve said 100 times, privately, publicly, I ain’t afraid to get my hands dirty either. So if the situation calls for it, I’m sure Nick would be down for it and I think there’s a whole litany of NWA fans who have played that what if game? Because I think our names are always connected when people talk about that, especially in the ‘modern era.’ I think it’d be fun for a lot of different groups of wrestling fans.”

Pearce also addressed whether he can still wrestle:

“100%. Right now. How much do you pay me? I don’t want to either. I appreciate that though. I’ve been done for 10 years. December 21 of this year will be 10 years to the day I had my last pro match. Well, now I have to back up. If you rewind, five years or so I guess you could say that I hold the singles victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, which was in the main event of a SmackDown. And the last tag match I had if I’m thinking about that was as partners with Braun Strowman for the World Tag Team title against Hurt Business, where I got beat.”