Kenny Omega on the Mend, Potential Return Before Year's End

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

Kenny Omega, the former AEW World Champion, is making progress in his recovery from diverticulitis and other injuries. The Cleaner has been sidelined since December, making only brief television appearances.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega is actively working out and his return to the ring is expected before the end of the year.

There's more positive news for fans of The Golden Lovers. Kota Ibushi, who has also been absent from AEW, is anticipated to return alongside Omega. This suggests a potential reunion of the popular tag team and a renewed rivalry with The Elite.

While there's no concrete timeline for either wrestler's return, their progress is undoubtedly a welcome development for AEW fans.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #aew #kenny omega

