WWE Expanding Reach with New Short-Form Content

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is continuing to expand its digital footprint.

During TKO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings call, the company announced plans to create short-form content for distribution on other platforms.

TKO President Mark Shapiro praised WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, for his work overseeing Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, calling it a “tall order.” Shapiro also revealed that WWE President Nick Khan is currently negotiating deals to bring WWE content to new audiences through short-form platforms.

While specific details about the new content or platforms are still under wraps, the announcement indicates WWE’s commitment to reaching fans on multiple platforms and generating new revenue streams.















