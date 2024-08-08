WWE Releases Vice President of Talent Relations Operations

A significant behind-the-scenes change has occurred in WWE this week.
PWInsider Elite has reported that Kristin Altman, the WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Operations, has been released from the company.
Altman started with WWE as a receptionist in 2007 and was promoted to Talent Relations Coordinator in November 2008, eventually becoming the V.P. of Talent Relations Operations in August 2022.
The reasons for Altman's departure remain undisclosed at this time.
