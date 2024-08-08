WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Releases Vice President of Talent Relations Operations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

A significant behind-the-scenes change has occurred in WWE this week.

PWInsider Elite has reported that Kristin Altman, the WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Operations, has been released from the company.

Altman started with WWE as a receptionist in 2007 and was promoted to Talent Relations Coordinator in November 2008, eventually becoming the V.P. of Talent Relations Operations in August 2022.

The reasons for Altman's departure remain undisclosed at this time.

Update on Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for alleged sexual assault and trafficking, previously sou [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 07, 2024 10:13PM

Source: PWInsider Elite
