Update on Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for alleged sexual assault and trafficking, previously sought medical records from Dr. Carlon Colker, claiming he refused to disclose the treatments she received at his clinic. Grant alleged that McMahon directed her to seek treatment, and her petition aimed to gather evidence for her case.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Dr. Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic have now filed a petition to obtain evidence from Grant, claiming it would support their case for “defamation, tortious interference with business relations, and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The complaint asserts that Grant's attorneys used media coverage of her petition to defame Colker and his clinic.

The complaint accuses Grant of “engaging in a smear campaign against [Colker and Peak Wellness] to bolster her allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault.”

Colker’s attorneys deny Grant’s claim that he refused to explain her treatment, citing “undisputable and documented evidence” that Dr. Colker always informed and consulted Grant about her medications. They also reject her claim of “pushback” as “recklessly and harmfully false.”

Thurston notes that this move could be a precursor to a defamation lawsuit. Colker’s attorneys claim that Grant made “material misstatements and patent lies” about Colker and Peak Wellness, causing "devastating and potentially long-lasting effects” on their practice, with damages potentially exceeding “tens of millions of dollars.”

Colker’s petition states that the news coverage of Grant’s motion exaggerated what would otherwise be “a bland and un-noteworthy request for a bill of discovery.”

The complaint clarifies that neither Colker nor Peak Wellness are defendants in Grant’s lawsuit, and they are not involved in any investigations, whereas Vince McMahon is under federal investigation regarding Grant’s allegations.

The complaint also alleges that Grant’s petition violated “the Federal Court Order” in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness.

Vince McMahon’s attorneys argue that Grant violated the lawsuit’s stay by petitioning Colker, but a judge ruled that Grant’s actions in state court were not a violation.

Vince McMahon’s Attorney Issues Statement:

McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg, stated: “Ms. Grant’s attempt to seek discovery in state court despite a stay in federal court exemplifies her consistently deceitful behavior and lack of integrity; we will, per the Federal Court’s order, continue to pursue a court order to stop her.”

Janel Grant’s Attorney Responds:

Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, responded: “The court sided with Janel and against McMahon in confirming she was within her right to seek her own medical records and data from Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness. It is perplexing, but on brand to file an attack against a woman formerly in his care.”

Thurston writes that Colker’s petition seeks to obtain records from Grant’s phone, emails, and social media, as well as documents and communications related to her treatment. Colker also aims to depose Grant in response.