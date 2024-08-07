WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Location For TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

The location for one of TNA’s biggest shows of the year has been revealed in a new backstage report.

According to Fightful Select, the 2024 Bound For Glory PLE will be held in Detroit, Michigan, marking the promotion’s first time hosting the historic event in Michigan since 2006. While there were rumors suggesting that Bound For Glory might take place in New York City or even internationally, Detroit ultimately emerged as the chosen city. Last year’s Bound For Glory was held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Regarding a future TNA event in the United Kingdom, Fightful reports that 2025 would be the earliest year for such an event.

Source: Fightful Select
