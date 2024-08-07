Joe Hendry to Battle WWE NXT Superstar on August 8 Episode of TNA iMPACT

The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape. Ahead of the August 8, 2024, episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced an exciting crossover bout featuring a top TNA Wrestling star against a current WWE NXT performer.
In a thrilling development, Joe Hendry's ongoing rivalry with Gallus will see the popular TNA performer going one-on-one against Wolfgang on the August 8 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA iMPACT on AXS and TNA+ program.
Also scheduled for TNA iMPACT on August 8:
- KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Other Ultimate X Qualifiers
- Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge
- Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something vs. Trent Seven (Ultimate X Qualifier)
BREAKING: @joehendry battles @WolfgangYoung on #TNAiMPACT THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV & TNA+!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 7, 2024
SIGN UP to WATCH: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/otog3FFsO7
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com