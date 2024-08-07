Joe Hendry to Battle WWE NXT Superstar on August 8 Episode of TNA iMPACT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape. Ahead of the August 8, 2024, episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced an exciting crossover bout featuring a top TNA Wrestling star against a current WWE NXT performer.

In a thrilling development, Joe Hendry's ongoing rivalry with Gallus will see the popular TNA performer going one-on-one against Wolfgang on the August 8 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA iMPACT on AXS and TNA+ program.

Also scheduled for TNA iMPACT on August 8:

- KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

- Other Ultimate X Qualifiers

- Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge

- Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something vs. Trent Seven (Ultimate X Qualifier)