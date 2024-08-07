WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Vows to Retire the Springboard Moonsault

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

In the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul said he would never perform another springboard moonsault like the one he did at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. Paul used the move in a match with LA Knight, which he lost.

He said: "As someone new, who is coming to understand this really intricate business, WWE is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. When I first got in here, I knew I could shock people with these moves that I can do. It’s still very fun and there is that daredevil in me that is like, ‘How far can I push this?’ One day I’m sure I’ll get the answer to that question. With the Ricochet (collision), not a great landing. Took a little bit from me and my soul. These things happen. I worked on that move for months because I knew I was in Cleveland and in my hometown. I’ll do it once in my life and never do it again because it is extremely hard and dangerous. There is basically zero margin for error. I had our referee secretly put his armpit on the rope and dry it off. If there is oil on there, you slip up when you do the move. I’m envious of guys like Roman (Reigns) who don’t have to risk their entire body, health, and wellness because people are so invested in the story. That’s the hardest part."


