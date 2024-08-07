WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA iMPACT Color Commentator Matthew Rehwoldt Diagnosed with Shingles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

TNA Wrestling color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt is going through a challenging time.

The former wrestler turned commentator shared some unfortunate health news on social media on Tuesday.

Rehwoldt revealed in a statement on X that he has been diagnosed with shingles.

“Vulnerable post: So it turns out that at 36 I’ve developed a case of shingles,” he wrote. “Yes it’s a condition that’s typically seen in older or elderly people, but has been seen to crop up in younger people more and more lately. It’s a variation on the same virus as the chickenpox, and even though these patches of rash are small, they cause lightning sharp pain at various times throughout the day. I can’t go to the gym. I can’t sleep comfortably. Thankfully, with the help of some doctors, that should clear up in the next week.”

Rehwoldt continued, “I’ve been told that stress can be a key factor in bringing this on, so I’m posting this as a reminder of the importance of taking time for self-care and treating your body and your mind right… physical manifestations will happen if you neglect that. Wellness and balance are key – and even though I thought I was feeling pretty good my body has kept me in check clearly! This is just to say take care of yourself and when stress is really high, please don’t be afraid to seek help!”

WNS wishes Matthew Rehwoldt all the best with his recovery.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #matthew rehwoldt

