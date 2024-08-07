The Undertaker Praises Logan Paul for Revitalizing the WWE U.S. Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker believes Logan Paul added prestige to the United States Championship.

Paul’s reign as champion came to an end when he dropped the U.S. title to LA Knight at SummerSlam last weekend. After the PLE, Paul conducted an interview with Undertaker for the Impaulsive podcast. Undertaker praised Paul for how he carried himself as champion.

“Obviously it was a rough day at the office last night, but what you’ve done with your platform for that title has been very impressive. You’ve actually made that thing mean something again,” Undertaker said. “What you did and all the places that you go. When you’re with your brother and you’ve got that belt — man, that’s next-level commitment. And that’s made that belt relevant again.”

Paul held the U.S. Championship for 273 days but only made three defenses during his reign. Paul thinks fans from this generation will always associate the title with him.

“I tried to take [the title belt] everywhere, I glued it to my side,” Paul said. “I bet people will see that, in this generation of wrestling fans, people will see it and always be like, ‘That’s Logan Paul’s belt.'”

This was the first title reign of Paul’s pro wrestling career.