Bryan Danielson Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon and Father-in-Law John Laurinaitis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January of 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

While appearing on The Gorilla Position, Bryan Danielson was asked about the allegations:

The allegations:

"First and foremost, I want to say that people who have been hurt are, in a way, in a worse position than I am. My empathy goes to them. There’s not a lot I want to say about it, honestly, other than, you know, because there’s, it’s not just the Vince piece. It’s also my father-in-law and maybe ex-father-in-law as far as that kind of stuff goes. You think of somebody in some way, and then something happens, and it changes, right? That’s always hard… Like I said, as hard as that may be for me, like, emotionally, like this emotional thing that I’m like, you know this or whatever, it’s way worse for people who have been victimized by people in power, right?”

How Nikki and Brie Garcia have dealt with it:

"If they want to talk about it, they can talk about it. I think this should be a core tenet of everybody… if somebody is willing to tell you their feelings of something that’s really hard, that it’s not your place to tell everybody else, right? So, yeah, if they want to talk about it, they can. That’s not my jam."

