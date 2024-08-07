WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Britt Baker Set to Appear in Netflix's "Cobra Kai" This November

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

Britt Baker has secured a role in a widely-watched TV series.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Britt Baker will be featured in the upcoming sixth season of “Cobra Kai.” This season's second part is set to premiere on Netflix on November 15. Britt will compete in an international karate tournament known as the “Sekai Taikai” on the show. The first half of the season, which leads up to the “Sekai Taikai,” is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Martin Kove, renowned for his portrayal of John Kreese in the series, made a guest appearance on AEW Dynamite on February 16, 2022, offering Baker some advice. Meanwhile, Baker is also preparing to challenge Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW All In.

Source: PWInsider
