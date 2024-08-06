WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Alexander Rumored for NXT Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

Wrestling fans could be in for a treat as a former TNA World Champion is being eyed for a potential appearance on NXT. According to Fightful Select, Josh Alexander, known as "The Walking Weapon," is being discussed for a crossover to the yellow and black brand. There's even speculation that he could make his NXT debut as early as tonight's episode.

This would mark Alexander's first involvement in the ongoing TNA-NXT collaboration, which has already seen the likes of Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, and The Rascalz make their mark on the NXT roster.

A decorated veteran, Alexander boasts an impressive resume in TNA, holding the World Championship, X-Division Championship, and Tag Team Championships during his tenure.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #wwe #nxt #josh alexander

