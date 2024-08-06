Another Top WWE Superstar Returning on 9/8 SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Roman Reigns is not the only big name set for the next WWE SmackDown taping.

After a dramatic SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his first appearance since WrestleMania at the event in Cleveland, attacking Solo Sikoa to help Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed Championship. Reigns will appear live on the August 9th episode of SmackDown at The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, marking his first non-champion televised appearance since 2020. A new report confirms another former World Champion will also be there.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is scheduled to attend the Tulsa taping. Styles' last WWE televised match was at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in an “I Quit” match. Since then, Styles defeated Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event and participated in WWE’s recent tour of Japan.

