WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another Top WWE Superstar Returning on 9/8 SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

Another Top WWE Superstar Returning on 9/8 SmackDown

Roman Reigns is not the only big name set for the next WWE SmackDown taping.

After a dramatic SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his first appearance since WrestleMania at the event in Cleveland, attacking Solo Sikoa to help Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed Championship. Reigns will appear live on the August 9th episode of SmackDown at The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, marking his first non-champion televised appearance since 2020. A new report confirms another former World Champion will also be there.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is scheduled to attend the Tulsa taping. Styles' last WWE televised match was at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in an “I Quit” match. Since then, Styles defeated Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event and participated in WWE’s recent tour of Japan.

To do notepad

change site buttons,

update title

Add sister's new snapchat: vjkxox95

Backstage Update on Becky Lynch's WWE Future Following Social Media Post

"The Man" Becky Lynch recently took to social media to reflect on her wrestling career following the airing of her Biography: WWE Legends ep [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 06, 2024 01:48PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88827/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π