Backstage Update on Becky Lynch's WWE Future Following Social Media Post

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

"The Man" Becky Lynch recently took to social media to reflect on her wrestling career following the airing of her Biography: WWE Legends episode. Lynch expressed that while her career has been incredible and being "The Man" was an honor, being a mom is a privilege.

This led many fans to speculate that Lynch's WWE career might be over. However, a new report has emerged with more details about her future.

According to Fightful Select, Lynch has not officially retired from WWE. If she had, WWE has not been informed yet. A source revealed that Lynch is no longer under contract, meaning she could retire without notifying the company. The current belief is that Lynch is simply taking some time off. WWE, in turn, wants to be respectful of her contributions over the years.

The company believes that when the time is right, Lynch will return to WWE.

Wyatt Sicks Pay Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Raw

The Wyatt Sicks concluded the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE Raw with a powerful and poignant moment. The trio of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 06, 2024 01:39PM

