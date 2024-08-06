WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wyatt Sicks Pay Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks concluded the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE Raw with a powerful and poignant moment. The trio of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis defeated American Made in the main event, but it was their actions after the cameras stopped rolling that truly captivated fans.

Throughout the night, the group paid numerous tributes to the late Bray Wyatt, a clear indication of the profound impact he had on them. Following the broadcast, the Wyatt Sicks shared a heartfelt embrace in the center of the ring, their heads bowed in reflection. As they looked upwards, it was evident that their gesture was a solemn dedication to their fallen friend and mentor.

Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #raw #the wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6

