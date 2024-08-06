Big E Praises Odyssey Jones' Impactful WWE Raw Debut with The New Day

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Odyssey Jones, who has been drafted to Raw for over a year, finally made his debut in dramatic fashion on Monday's Raw. The moment occurred during a heated match between the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).

As the Authors of Pain seemed poised to overpower the New Day, Karrion Kross interfered at ringside to tip the scales further in favor of AOP. However, just when it seemed the odds were insurmountable for the New Day, a surprising ally emerged.

Odyssey Jones stormed into the ring, swiftly neutralizing Akam and Rezar simultaneously before turning his attention to Karrion Kross, whom he also dispatched with ease. This powerful intervention turned the tide of the match, much to the delight of Kofi Kingston.

In a backstage segment following the match, Kingston eagerly introduced Jones to Woods, explaining that he had met Jones at the Performance Center while rehabbing and had brought him in to help even the odds against Final Testament. Despite Kingston's enthusiasm, Woods appeared unsettled by the unexpected addition.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Big E, an original member of the New Day who has been sidelined since suffering a broken neck in March 2022, reacted to Jones' debut on social media. Big E wrote, “The big man looked phenomenal!!! A star is born! Odyssey made a lot of new fans tonight! #WWERaw”