Why MJF Wasn't Suspended After Incident with Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite

It was previously reported that Britt Baker had been suspended from AEW for a brief period due to a backstage incident. Allegedly, there was a legitimate argument between Britt Baker and MJF at the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ibou of WrestlePurists.com discussed the report on his podcast, providing more context to the situation. He stated:

"All of these things are true. MJF did punch a wall. MJF did 100% go into the women’s locker room. The question now is, and the question that many fans have been asking is, then, why did he not get suspended? The reason why he didn’t get suspended is because of the context and order of these events. According to multiple sources, when MJF hit the wall, it was not a case of like he was in front of Britt Baker, and he punched the wall right next to her. Apparently, he had his interaction, and he walked very, very, very far down the hallway where no one was there and then hit a wall. Which is a different context than, like, you know, in the women’s locker room punching walls."

Women's Locker Room Confrontation

Ibou further elaborated on the incident involving the women’s locker room, clarifying that it occurred after tensions had supposedly calmed down:

"Regarding the women’s locker room aspect of the story, the official information I got was that it was after this whole thing apparently had calmed down. Apparently, Will Ospreay was the first person to confront Britt Baker and he just kind of asked her why she was starting issues. Ospreay confronted her, asked about it, and Britt Baker went off on Alicia Atout. Britt Baker called Alicia Atout, by multiple accounts, a ‘Stupid fing b’ because Alicia Atout informed MJF that Britt Baker was berating him, talking crap about Max and Ospreay. Because she was basically like it’s what the story had already been told, she was burying them as their match was going on, the one-hour match. Alicia Atout lets Max know via text message. Max finds out later, Ospreay approaches, MJF comes to the defense of his fiancée. Britt Baker goes off on Alicia for being a snitch, she accused her of being a snitch, called her a ‘Stupid f*ing bch.’ She said she was going to get her kicked out of the women’s locker room, so on and so forth. MJF going into the women’s locker room was allegedly him going there, knocking and asking if he could enter, and them saying that he could enter, and that’s when he got in the locker room."

HR Involvement and Resolution

The reason MJF was not suspended boils down to the findings of AEW’s Human Resources department. Ibou explained:

"The reason why he was not suspended is because HR had all the details and the information and the footage, and they looked it all over and said, ‘Okay, you’re not in the wrong here and you’re just coming to the defense of your fiancée.’ So they just kind of didn’t really punish him because they didn’t see it as something that should be punishable. So that’s kind of the deal with… that’s the situation with MJF and Britt Baker. Britt’s not going to miss All In. She’s going to wrestle at All In against Mercedes (Mone)."

Despite the turmoil, Britt Baker is set to compete at AEW’s All In against Mercedes Mone, ensuring fans will see their favorite wrestlers in action. The backstage drama, while intense, has seemingly been resolved with no lasting repercussions for those involved.