New WWE Faction Emerges Following Judgment Day Split

The fallout from SummerSlam continued to reverberate on tonight’s Raw as the once-dominant Judgment Day faction shattered into pieces.

Damian Priest, still reeling from his WWE World Heavyweight Championship loss to GUNTHER, addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since the shocking betrayal by Finn Balor. While acknowledging the loss of his ‘family member’, Priest also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the fans, declaring them his ‘new family’.

However, any hopes of a confrontation with Balor were dashed when the Prince of Darkness appeared on the titantron instead of answering Priest’s challenge. In a surprising turn of events, Balor placed the blame squarely on Priest, accusing him of attempting to seize leadership of the group.

The drama escalated as Balor introduced the ‘new’ Judgment Day, a revamped faction consisting of himself, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. The stunning revelation left Priest fuming as he stormed backstage, seemingly intent on confronting the newly formed group.