The Wyatt Sicks Dominant WWE In-Ring Debut: Full Recap

As announced, the Wyatt Sicks made their official in-ring debut in the main event of tonight’s August 5 episode of WWE Raw.

Their opponents were Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers, who now go by the official group name of ‘American Made.’

Making their entrance as a full group, the Wyatt Sicks used Bray Wyatt’s theme music, with Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Abby the Witch (Nikki Cross) seated at ringside to watch the other three members in action.

The other three members are, of course, Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig Boy, Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, and Erick Rowan as Ramblin’ Rabbit.

Complete with an homage to Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE), Rowan was mostly dominant, as were the rest of the Wyatts.

After a big chokeslam from Rowan, Gacy and Lumis landed a couple of double-team moves on Gable before Lumis dived off the top rope with a big splash.

In the end, the Wyatt Sicks secured the pinfall victory with Lumis pinning Gable in their debut effort on WWE Raw in Baltimore, the same city where the original Wyatt Family debuted 11 years ago.

After their win, Michael Cole on commentary said:

“I can guarantee you that Bray Wyatt is looking down, proud of what was accomplished tonight.”

He added as the show went off the air:

“The WWE will never be the same again.”