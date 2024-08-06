WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hell in a Cell Match Set to Main Event WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

A huge match is planned for the WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

This past Saturday at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year. The Scottish Warrior secured the win after hitting a low blow and a Claymore Kick. McIntyre stated during the post-show presser that he was done with Punk for the time being.

However, on tonight’s Raw, McIntyre continued to taunt Punk, still holding onto Punk’s bracelet with the names of his wife, AJ Lee, and his dog, Larry. A new report states that the two men will clash once again. WRKD Wrestling reports that the matchup will be inside a Hell in a Cell structure and will take place at Bad Blood on October 5th.

GUNTHER to Defend WWE World Heavyweight Championship Against Randy Orton at Bash at Berlin

GUNTHER will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at the August 31st Bash at Berlin premium live event, takin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 06, 2024 09:19AM

 


