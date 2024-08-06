GUNTHER to Defend WWE World Heavyweight Championship Against Randy Orton at Bash at Berlin

GUNTHER will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at the August 31st Bash at Berlin premium live event, taking place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The news was revealed on the August 5th edition of Raw.
"I'm going to walk out of Germany…the new World Heavyweight Champion!" declared Randy Orton, eager for his rematch with GUNTHER. The match was set following Orton's loss to the Ring General at the King of the Ring earlier this year, confirming an earlier report by WrestleVotes that Orton would confront GUNTHER.
"I'm going to walk out of Germany...the new World Heavyweight Champion!"@RandyOrton wants his rematch with @Gunther_AUT and he wants it at #WWEBash for the World Heavyweight Championship! 😱#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PYAGMErSr8— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024
