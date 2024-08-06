WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER to Defend WWE World Heavyweight Championship Against Randy Orton at Bash at Berlin

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

GUNTHER will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at the August 31st Bash at Berlin premium live event, taking place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The news was revealed on the August 5th edition of Raw.

"I'm going to walk out of Germany…the new World Heavyweight Champion!" declared Randy Orton, eager for his rematch with GUNTHER. The match was set following Orton's loss to the Ring General at the King of the Ring earlier this year, confirming an earlier report by WrestleVotes that Orton would confront GUNTHER.

