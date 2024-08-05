John Cena Looks Forward to Fun and Celebration on WWE Retirement Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Cena is excited about his WWE retirement tour.

In an interview with Extra, Cena expressed that his decision to retire isn't bittersweet. He's thankful to retire while still healthy, allowing him to inform fans in advance. He encourages fans to be loud and rowdy during his final appearances.

"It’s going to be fun. I’m grateful to still have my health and can perform for a year from January until December," Cena said. "Many times in WWE, injuries force sudden retirements. I’m giving a six-month warning, so we can celebrate together around the world one last time."

Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank last month, announcing that 2025 will be his final year. He plans to perform 30-40 dates from January through December.

His last match was on Raw after WrestleMania 40 in April, teaming with The Miz & R-Truth for a win.

Extra's interview was also to promote his new movie “Jackpot!,” available on Amazon Prime Video starting August 15.