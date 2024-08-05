Bron Breakker Eyes Future Collaboration with Paul Heyman

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bron Breakker expressed a strong desire to work with Paul Heyman in the future.

The young star captured his first main roster championship at Summerslam, defeating Sami Zayn in just five minutes and ending Zayn’s Intercontinental Title reign in front of a packed house in Cleveland.

This victory followed his loss to Zayn at Money in the Bank, which motivated Breakker to not underestimate his opponent. The former NXT Champion made quick work of the Montreal native.

Despite his success in NXT, this is Breakker's first taste of gold on the main roster. Although he still has a long journey ahead to solidify his place in WWE, a connection with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could be pivotal.

During a media scrum before Summerslam, Breakker told SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter that he would "love" to work with Heyman, adding that he believes Heyman would love it too and thinks it will happen "one day."

However, with Roman Reigns' return at Summerslam, it's unlikely that Heyman will be available to work with Breakker in the near future, as he remains busy with the Bloodline.