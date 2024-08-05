WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker Eyes Future Collaboration with Paul Heyman

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

Bron Breakker expressed a strong desire to work with Paul Heyman in the future.

The young star captured his first main roster championship at Summerslam, defeating Sami Zayn in just five minutes and ending Zayn’s Intercontinental Title reign in front of a packed house in Cleveland.

This victory followed his loss to Zayn at Money in the Bank, which motivated Breakker to not underestimate his opponent. The former NXT Champion made quick work of the Montreal native.

Despite his success in NXT, this is Breakker's first taste of gold on the main roster. Although he still has a long journey ahead to solidify his place in WWE, a connection with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could be pivotal.

During a media scrum before Summerslam, Breakker told SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter that he would "love" to work with Heyman, adding that he believes Heyman would love it too and thinks it will happen "one day."

However, with Roman Reigns' return at Summerslam, it's unlikely that Heyman will be available to work with Breakker in the near future, as he remains busy with the Bloodline.


