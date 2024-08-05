Roman Reigns Set to Return as Babyface for August 9th WWE SmackDown in Tulsa

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Roman Reigns is being advertised for the August 9th WWE SmackDown which will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return to the company at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland, where he attacked Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed Universal Championship. This marked Reigns’ first appearance since The American Nightmare dethroned him at WrestleMania XL.

He is now being listed as a babyface internally.