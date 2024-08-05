WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Roman Reigns Set to Return as Babyface for August 9th WWE SmackDown in Tulsa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

Roman Reigns Set to Return as Babyface for August 9th WWE SmackDown in Tulsa

Roman Reigns is being advertised for the August 9th WWE SmackDown which will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return to the company at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland, where he attacked Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed Universal Championship. This marked Reigns’ first appearance since The American Nightmare dethroned him at WrestleMania XL.

He is now being listed as a babyface internally.

CM Punk Reveals His Reaction to AJ Lee Potentially Rejoining WWE

It's been nearly 10 years since AJ Lee's last WWE match. Since her husband CM Punk returned at Survivor Series last year, fans and media hav [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2024 02:53PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88810/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π