WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Reveals His Reaction to AJ Lee Potentially Rejoining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

CM Punk Reveals His Reaction to AJ Lee Potentially Rejoining WWE

It's been nearly 10 years since AJ Lee's last WWE match. Since her husband CM Punk returned at Survivor Series last year, fans and media have speculated about her potential return. "The Best In The World" has shared his thoughts on this.

Speaking with "Sports Illustrated Media," Punk expressed he'd be thrilled if Lee returned to wrestling but doesn't want to pressure her.

"You can't push my wife in any direction she doesn't want to go. I'm asked this in every interview — and I understand why. I'm as big a fan of AJ Lee as her fans. She inspired a generation of female wrestlers, many now in NXT or on the indies. As a fan, I'd do cartwheels if she came back, but I can't make her do anything — that's not our relationship."

Punk also addressed if Lee gets the itch to return when watching him on "WWE Raw." Even if she does, her writing and media commitments would make a full-time return difficult. Lee has reiterated that she's retired from wrestling.

WWE Raw Preview for Tonight’s Post-SummerSlam Show in Baltimore, MD

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c, live from Baltimore, MD, following the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024. This evening's action-packed epis [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2024 02:50PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #aj lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88805/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π