CM Punk Reveals His Reaction to AJ Lee Potentially Rejoining WWE

It's been nearly 10 years since AJ Lee's last WWE match. Since her husband CM Punk returned at Survivor Series last year, fans and media have speculated about her potential return. "The Best In The World" has shared his thoughts on this.

Speaking with "Sports Illustrated Media," Punk expressed he'd be thrilled if Lee returned to wrestling but doesn't want to pressure her.

"You can't push my wife in any direction she doesn't want to go. I'm asked this in every interview — and I understand why. I'm as big a fan of AJ Lee as her fans. She inspired a generation of female wrestlers, many now in NXT or on the indies. As a fan, I'd do cartwheels if she came back, but I can't make her do anything — that's not our relationship."

Punk also addressed if Lee gets the itch to return when watching him on "WWE Raw." Even if she does, her writing and media commitments would make a full-time return difficult. Lee has reiterated that she's retired from wrestling.