WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Preview for Tonight’s Post-SummerSlam Show in Baltimore, MD

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

WWE Raw Preview for Tonight’s Post-SummerSlam Show in Baltimore, MD

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c, live from Baltimore, MD, following the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024.

This evening's action-packed episode on SyFy features:

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under

- New Day vs. AOP

- Live appearances from CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER

- Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

- The Wyatt Six vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers

Bruce Prichard Reflects on RVD's Arrest While WWE Champion

On the latest episode of "Something To Wrestle With," Bruce Prichard discussed RVD’s 2006 arrest as WWE Champion and the revival of th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2024 12:00PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88804/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π