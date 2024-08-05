WWE Raw Preview for Tonight’s Post-SummerSlam Show in Baltimore, MD

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c, live from Baltimore, MD, following the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024.
This evening's action-packed episode on SyFy features:
- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under
- New Day vs. AOP
- Live appearances from CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER
- Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville
- The Wyatt Six vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers
⚡ Bruce Prichard Reflects on RVD's Arrest While WWE Champion
On the latest episode of "Something To Wrestle With," Bruce Prichard discussed RVD’s 2006 arrest as WWE Champion and the revival of th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2024 12:00PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com