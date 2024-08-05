WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Wants Steve Austin to Return to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2024

Steve Austin last competed at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in his first match since 2003. Despite numerous opportunities, he most recently declined an appearance at WrestleMania 40, reportedly due to failing to reach a “financial agreement” with WWE.

With rumors circulating about a possible appearance at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes expressed his enthusiasm for Austin's return in an interview with Gabby LaSpisa. Rhodes said, “I’d love to see him in any capacity. He over-delivered with Kevin Owens. If that was the end, that’s a great end. Kevin Owens did an incredible job there too. I feel like he hasn’t punched his legends card enough."

Rhodes praised Austin's legacy, calling him “the most profitable wrestler ever” and emphasized his impact on WWE. “WWE at the time needed, WWE doesn’t need things that often, at that time they needed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he pulled [WWE] out of the spot it was in and made everybody rich and brought a whole new flavor to the industry.”

Tags: #wwe #steve austin #cody rhodes

