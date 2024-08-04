Producers for WWE SummerSlam 2024 Matches Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

The following producers worked on the WWE SummerSlam matches held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE SUMMERSLAM PRODUCERS (8/3/2024)

TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match between Sami Zayn and the new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Shane Helms produced the WWE United States Championship Match between the new WWE United States Champion LA Knight and Logan Paul.

Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between Bayley and the new WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

Chris Park produced the singles match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Jamie Noble and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between Damian Priest and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.