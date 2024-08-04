WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Reveals: "Cody Rhodes Isn’t the Only One with an Unfinished Story"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

While speaking to SI.com, Trish Stratus reflected on her last run with WWE and teased another return:

"Before I left, I wanted that cage match. SummerSlam was in a stadium, so we wouldn’t have had the cage, and we would have been looking at 8-10 minutes. So I was happy to do it at Payback in a cage. I know people had thought the 'dream matches' were with Charlotte and Mercedes [Sasha], but I loved working with Becky, too. I wanted to go back as a heel, and it ended up working out so well for us."

"Cody [Rhodes] isn’t the only one with an unfinished story. I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank. And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going. I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see."

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus

