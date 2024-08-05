Bayley Discloses Original Plan for Damage CTRL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bayley never intended to become WWE Women's Champion after forming Damage CTRL.

The former NXT Women’s Champion created the group at Summerslam 2022, recruiting IYO SKY and Dakota Kai with the goal of elevating them to top-tier WWE Superstars.

While IYO SKY did become WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley defeated her for the title at WrestleMania 40. However, this was not the original plan, as Bayley had no interest in being World Champion again.

In an interview with Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast before Summerslam 2024, Bayley revealed that Damage CTRL's goal was to make IYO SKY and Dakota Kai champions, not her.

She noted that the group's betrayal changed that trajectory. Bayley wouldn’t have beaten SKY at WrestleMania if Damage CTRL hadn’t attacked her and kicked her out.

“This was never the goal. IYO SKY becoming champion was the goal. Dakota Kai becoming champion was the goal. I was not here to be a champion. I’ve done all those things. I couldn’t care less about those things," Bayley said.

“My goal was for them to have their Mania moments, their Summerslam moments, to become champions. Luckily, we achieved that. This was just a side piece I wasn’t expecting. If they hadn’t turned on me, IYO could have still been champion. But here we are.”