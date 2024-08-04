Update on Logan Paul After SummerSlam and Recent Controversial Remarks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Logan Paul’s reign as the United States Champion ended at WWE SummerSlam 2024, where he lost to LA Knight in his hometown of Cleveland. Fightful Select provided updates following the match.

According to Fightful, the hard impact Paul took during a superplex spot with LA Knight was unplanned. Fortunately, Paul was reported to be okay afterward.

Fightful also noted that rumors of Knight winning began circulating after Paul's controversial comments about an Olympic boxer. Paul later retracted his statements, initially writing on Khelif about the injustice of a man beating up a woman on a global stage, which he called "the purest form of evil."

WWE informed Fightful that Paul's views do not reflect those of the company. WWE has largely remained silent on the matter. Triple H praised Logan Paul during the post-show press conference, mentioning that Paul was “a little banged up” from his match.