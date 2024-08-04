WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Could John Cena and Jelly Roll Become the Next WWE Tag-Team Champions?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

Could John Cena and Jelly Roll Become the Next WWE Tag-Team Champions?

While it may seem unlikely, the idea of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena teaming up with music star Jelly Roll isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility.

The future WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Sunday, hinting at a potential partnership for an upcoming WWE show in Nashville.

“I’ve listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now I know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime WWE comes to Nashville,” Cena wrote. “Jelly Roll’s Time is Now!!!!”

Jelly Roll’s songs were the official themes of WWE SummerSlam 2024, and the music star appeared alongside show host The Miz and R-Truth in a segment involving A-Down Town Under, leading to the baby face trio executing Cena’s signature Five Knuckle Shuffle move.

Update on Jacob Fatu's Condition Following Injury Scare at 2024 WWE SummerSlam 2024

As seen during the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE, Jacob Fatu appeared to be hurt after putting Cody Rhodes through the announce table with a splas [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2024 07:09PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #jelly roll

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88794/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π