Could John Cena and Jelly Roll Become the Next WWE Tag-Team Champions?

While it may seem unlikely, the idea of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena teaming up with music star Jelly Roll isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility.

The future WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Sunday, hinting at a potential partnership for an upcoming WWE show in Nashville.

“I’ve listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now I know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime WWE comes to Nashville,” Cena wrote. “Jelly Roll’s Time is Now!!!!”

Jelly Roll’s songs were the official themes of WWE SummerSlam 2024, and the music star appeared alongside show host The Miz and R-Truth in a segment involving A-Down Town Under, leading to the baby face trio executing Cena’s signature Five Knuckle Shuffle move.