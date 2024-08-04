WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Jacob Fatu's Condition Following Injury Scare at 2024 WWE SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

As seen during the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE, Jacob Fatu appeared to be hurt after putting Cody Rhodes through the announce table with a splash from the top rope. Following Cody’s match with Solo Sikoa, a referee helped Fatu to the back. After the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque mentioned that Fatu was “a little banged up,” and expressed hope that his condition wasn’t serious.

On Sunday morning, Twitter/X @hashtagPWN provided an update regarding Fatu…

“Jacob Fatu is now in a walking boot, which stabilizes and removes weight from his foot. While no diagnosis has been revealed yet, the walking boot could indicate a range of small to serious injuries. WWE is playing it safe, with multiple sources stating last night that he will be fine, but advised waiting for the final diagnosis.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2024 10:56AM


Tags: #wwe #jacob fatu #summerslam

