Update on Jacob Fatu's Condition Following Injury Scare at 2024 WWE SummerSlam 2024

As seen during the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE, Jacob Fatu appeared to be hurt after putting Cody Rhodes through the announce table with a splash from the top rope. Following Cody’s match with Solo Sikoa, a referee helped Fatu to the back. After the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque mentioned that Fatu was “a little banged up,” and expressed hope that his condition wasn’t serious.

On Sunday morning, Twitter/X @hashtagPWN provided an update regarding Fatu…

“Jacob Fatu is now in a walking boot, which stabilizes and removes weight from his foot. While no diagnosis has been revealed yet, the walking boot could indicate a range of small to serious injuries. WWE is playing it safe, with multiple sources stating last night that he will be fine, but advised waiting for the final diagnosis.”