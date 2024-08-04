Cody Rhodes Praises WWE for Providing Detailed Briefing on Legends at SummerSlam 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has praised the company for its unique tribute to wrestling legends at SummerSlam. A number of iconic stars, including Diamond Dallas Page and the Steiner Brothers, were in attendance at the Cleveland Browns Stadium for the event.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Rhodes revealed that WWE had sent a detailed briefing to all wrestlers about the legends present. "Something that WWE did today that I thought was incredible, I’ve never seen this before,” he said. “All the wrestlers got a text, all of us, about the legends that were gonna be here tonight. And not just, "Hey, the legends will be here tonight, go say hello, go say thank you" - There was a one-sheeter with each of their pictures and a biography. Because, you know, we’ve got a lot of young guns. Tiffany Stratton for example.

They might not know everybody. She probably does. Just the idea that the legends are gonna be treated that way here as WWE’s entered it’s greatest era ever, really hats off to Chris Legentil, Matt Altman, Nick Khan, Triple H, Bruce, whoever came up with it I thought it was a really brilliant thing."