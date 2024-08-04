WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Praises WWE for Providing Detailed Briefing on Legends at SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

Cody Rhodes Praises WWE for Providing Detailed Briefing on Legends at SummerSlam 2024

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has praised the company for its unique tribute to wrestling legends at SummerSlam. A number of iconic stars, including Diamond Dallas Page and the Steiner Brothers, were in attendance at the Cleveland Browns Stadium for the event.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Rhodes revealed that WWE had sent a detailed briefing to all wrestlers about the legends present. "Something that WWE did today that I thought was incredible, I’ve never seen this before,” he said. “All the wrestlers got a text, all of us, about the legends that were gonna be here tonight. And not just, "Hey, the legends will be here tonight, go say hello, go say thank you" - There was a one-sheeter with each of their pictures and a biography. Because, you know, we’ve got a lot of young guns. Tiffany Stratton for example.

They might not know everybody. She probably does. Just the idea that the legends are gonna be treated that way here as WWE’s entered it’s greatest era ever, really hats off to Chris Legentil, Matt Altman, Nick Khan, Triple H, Bruce, whoever came up with it I thought it was a really brilliant thing."

Triple H Explains WWE Collaboration with TNA During SummerSlam Post-Show

Triple H spoke during the WWE SummerSlam post-show and discussed a variety of topics, including why WWE is working with TNA. Check out his c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2024 10:52AM


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88790/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π