Triple H Explains WWE Collaboration with TNA During SummerSlam Post-Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Triple H spoke during the WWE SummerSlam post-show and discussed a variety of topics, including why WWE is working with TNA. Check out his comments below:

"We’re open for business, whether that’s what you see in NXT with TNA, or whether that’s international opportunities. We’re gonna look at what’s best for WWE, but how does that benefit us, how does that benefit them, how does it benefit us? I think there are opportunities. When you look at TNA, a lot of those kids are young and they need repetitions and they need opportunities to go do what they do.

We can only create so many of them, so when we can partner with others, help their business at the same time, get them on a platform that is seen by so many more people, use the strength and the power of our brand across social media to help them, I think you’ll see more of that. So, when we have the opportunity to help them while at the same time getting the future of this business more opportunities and more reps to do what they do as performers to improve what they do in every aspect of what they go out, day in and day out, and do, the world is different now. There aren’t territories where you’re out there working a couple of hundred days a year, and I don’t know if anybody would want to.

We all did it, but it’s how we got to where we got to and how we got good. So, we have to create that and give those opportunities to other people to grow."