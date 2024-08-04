Triple H Comments on Jacob Fatu's Potential Injury at 2024 WWE SummerSlam 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE, Jacob Fatu appeared to be injured after he put Cody Rhodes through the announce table with a splash from the top rope. A referee assisted Fatu to the back after Cody’s match with Solo Sikoa concluded.

While speaking to media after the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the matter:

"I have to mention Jacob fought, too, because he’s like a force of nature. And it’s amazing to see him. Unfortunately, he got a little bit banged up in that last match. So hopefully, the only two real... Logan [Paul]’s a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob’s a little banged up. I’ll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully, nothing serious, but it was bugging him a little bit."