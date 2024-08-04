Triple H Comments on Jacob Fatu's Potential Injury at 2024 WWE SummerSlam 2024

As seen during the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE, Jacob Fatu appeared to be injured after he put Cody Rhodes through the announce table with a splash from the top rope. A referee assisted Fatu to the back after Cody’s match with Solo Sikoa concluded.
While speaking to media after the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the matter:
"I have to mention Jacob fought, too, because he’s like a force of nature. And it’s amazing to see him. Unfortunately, he got a little bit banged up in that last match. So hopefully, the only two real... Logan [Paul]’s a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob’s a little banged up. I’ll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully, nothing serious, but it was bugging him a little bit."
Referee helping Jacob Fatu back. Seems like this was to protect Jacob by keeping him out of the picture while Roman returns. He would have been stretchered out immediately if it was major. pic.twitter.com/MDHhVlfMmG— Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) August 4, 2024
