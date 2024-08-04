Michael Cole's Move to WWE SmackDown Confirmed, Joe Tessitore's Raw Debut Date Set

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A significant update about WWE's television commentary teams was revealed during the "Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024" pre-show on Saturday, August 2, 2024.

During the event, legendary ESPN analyst Joe Tessitore joined Michael Cole for a special announcement.

Live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, the venue for WWE SummerSlam 2024, Cole disclosed his upcoming transition to WWE SmackDown, which will begin airing on USA Network in September.

Furthermore, it was announced that Tessitore will step in as the new lead commentator for WWE Raw, starting on September 2, 2024, in Denver, CO.