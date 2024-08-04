WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Cole's Move to WWE SmackDown Confirmed, Joe Tessitore's Raw Debut Date Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

A significant update about WWE's television commentary teams was revealed during the "Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024" pre-show on Saturday, August 2, 2024.

During the event, legendary ESPN analyst Joe Tessitore joined Michael Cole for a special announcement.

Live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, the venue for WWE SummerSlam 2024, Cole disclosed his upcoming transition to WWE SmackDown, which will begin airing on USA Network in September.

Furthermore, it was announced that Tessitore will step in as the new lead commentator for WWE Raw, starting on September 2, 2024, in Denver, CO.

