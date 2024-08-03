Jey Uso Addresses Rikishi’s Criticism of His WWE Booking

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Back in July, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi criticized WWE creative for how they have booked Jey Uso over the last couple of months. The former Too Cool member claimed that Jey’s merchandise numbers and fan reaction make him deserving of a better singles push than he had been getting, an opinion that some in the WWE Universe agreed with.

During an interview with The Ringer, Jey responded to Rikishi, who is his father, and expressed his belief that things will work themselves out.

“(Rikishi) just said what he said out there about my creative. It’s an opinion, yeah, but I’m like, ‘Dad, just watch the show. It’s okay, let me work. Let me go out and work, enjoy the show, make your rap track. That’s pops, though, that’s my dad so shoutout to my dad,” said Jey.