Final Card For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2024

The WWE Universe is hour away from SummerSlam 2024 unfolding tonight at the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium. The "Biggest Party of the Summer" promises to deliver a must-see event.

The stacked card features a plethora of championship showdowns, including Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa under the brutal Bloodline Rules stipulation.

Damian Priest will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the imposing GUNTHER. In the women's division, Liv Morgan defends the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, while Bayley battles Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.

Logan Paul's reign as WWE United States Champion will be tested by the relentless LA Knight. The highly anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be officiated by the enigmatic Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against the rising star Bron Breakker.

Adding to the excitement, country music sensation Jelly Roll is set to perform live, while The Miz will host the event.