WWE NXT Champion Roxanne Perez Gets Playful Response from Stephanie Vaquer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

Tensions are rising in the NXT women's division as reigning champion Roxanne Perez has been vocal about her dominance. This week, the conversation took a playful turn when recent NXT signee Stephanie Vaquer responded to Perez's comments on social media.

Over the past few weeks, Perez has addressed the upcoming arrival of Vaquer and fellow signee Giulia in her promos, asserting her place as the "best in the world" while acknowledging the hype surrounding the newcomers.

On Friday evening, Stephanie Vaquer took to Twitter with a lighthearted response. Sharing a photo, she captioned it "This is my face every time @roxanne_wwe needs to mention my name..." with a playful emoji. The tweet, written in both English and Spanish, suggests Vaquer is aware of the buzz and ready to challenge Perez's claim.

This exchange adds fuel to the fire of the NXT women's division as both superstars prepare for their inevitable clash. While Perez has downplayed the threat, Vaquer's impressive debut victories in Mexico showcase her potential.

